Looks Like Gary Cohn Played The 'We Got A Bad Connection' Trick To Hang-Up On Trump

Donald Trump called from Asia while Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) was in a tax plan meeting with Gary Cohn. Carper told CNN that as he was trying to discuss the tax plans with Trump's economic team, he told Cohn to end the long-winded call by telling the president that he's brilliant and hanging up.

See, praising Trump is a required part of the job of any Trump official.

Sen. Carper said he was in talks with Marc Short, Gary Cohn and Shahira Knight about the tax reform bill -- because Trump's people were trying to get some blue Dog Dems to support it -- when Trump called Cohn on his phone.

After fifteen minutes, Carper had had it.

"I said to Gary, it was a room where we’re all sitting around this big square table, and I said, ‘Gary, why don’t you do this, why don't you just take the phone, your cell phone back and just say, Mr. President, you’re brilliant! But we’re losing contact, and I think we’re going to lose you now, so good-bye.’ And that’s what he did and he hung up. And we went back to having the kind of conversation that we needed to, where they ask a question, looking for consensus looking for common ground and I think we identified a little bit,” the Senator said.

Co-host John Berman incredulously said, "Are you saying Gary Cohn faked a bad connection to get the president off the phone?”

Carper replied, "I'm sorry, say again? Well, I wouldn’t, I don’t want to throw him under the bus, but yes.”

Of course you didn't.

Harlow replied, "I think you just did. The bus has rolled by."

This is another bizarre story where once again, a Trump official has dissed their own boss.

And like clockwork the Trump administration denies Senator Carper's take on the event.

White House spokesperson tells @CNN: "Senator Carper’s claim is completely false. Gary Cohn left the room and continued to speak with the President privately for several minutes before they concluded the call." https://t.co/7MFxTwn43Z

