Shep Smith: Did You Hear Kellyanne Conway's 'Dog Whistles' To Vote For Roy Moore?

Shepard Smith was perplexed by Kellyanne Conway making a 180 degree turn on Roy Moore, who at first was against him, but now is clearly supporting his candidacy to help pass Trump's tax bill.

Smith said, "Kellyanne Conway and her comments this morning - apparently doing a 180 on whether people should vote for the Republican Senate candidate, Roy Moore of Alabama."

Smith told his viewers that Trump has not responded to questions from reporters about Roy Moore at all and then played Conway responding to Brian Kilmeade's question, asking if Alabama should vote for Roy Moore.

Conway said, "I’m telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through."

Smith replied, "Vote for Roy Moore? - well we want the votes. They don't think the Democrat will have the votes so what is she saying?"

He reminded his viewers that just last week Conway said that no vote for a Senate seat was more important over a child and then played the clip.

Conway also said Trump would not campaign for Moore and Shep he moved on to Sarah Huckabee Sanders WH press briefing.

Smith continued, "You heard the questions asked in the briefing room there and sort of reverting to 'we want Alabamians to do what Alabamians want to do' except that Kellyanne Conway, adviser to the president, came out this morning and said we want those votes - so - dog whistles don't make noises or I would make a whistle."

I think that's a dog whistle everybody heard very clearly.

Since Kellyanne Conway was Trump's campaign manager and is an advisor to him still, this is the Trump administration's position on Roy Moore.

Better vote for a sexual abuser of underage girls instead of a "doctrinaire liberal" like Doug Jones.