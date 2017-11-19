Steve Mnuchin Thinks It's A Compliment To Be Compared To A Bond Villain
During an interview with Fox News Sunday, Steve Mnuchin was asked about that infamous photo of him holding up a sheet of dollar bills bearing his signature while his wife, Louise Linton, is dressed in head to toe black, giving her best "Boris and Natasha" evil villain stare. You know, this one:
Well, Mnuchin thought it was flattering to be called a "Bond villain" and had this to say to Chris Wallace:
“I never thought I’d be quoted as looking like villains from James Bond. I guess I should take that as a compliment that I look like a villain in a great, successful James Bond movie.”
Yeah, I don't think Steve understands the joke. Anyways, the Twitterverse had fun with the photos:
You know he is saying "Look honey, new wallpaper for our basement bathroom!"
Flaw free tweet right here
In the words of Kanye West: "Now I ain't saying she a gold digger...but she ain't messing with no broke..."
Let's be honest, Trump's entire cabinet, administration, White House, and family are literally a parade of Bond villains and I doubt any of them are offended by being called such. They know what they are - craven, immoral, evil and power hungry. Live your authentic self, Steve (and Louise).
Comments