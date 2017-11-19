Steve Mnuchin Thinks It's A Compliment To Be Compared To A Bond Villain

During an interview with Fox News Sunday, Steve Mnuchin was asked about that infamous photo of him holding up a sheet of dollar bills bearing his signature while his wife, Louise Linton, is dressed in head to toe black, giving her best "Boris and Natasha" evil villain stare. You know, this one:

Why do Louise Linton and Steve Mnuchin look like they're on the way to close down an orphanage? pic.twitter.com/s3zyAHQhch — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 15, 2017

Well, Mnuchin thought it was flattering to be called a "Bond villain" and had this to say to Chris Wallace:

“I never thought I’d be quoted as looking like villains from James Bond. I guess I should take that as a compliment that I look like a villain in a great, successful James Bond movie.”

Yeah, I don't think Steve understands the joke. Anyways, the Twitterverse had fun with the photos:

You know he is saying "Look honey, new wallpaper for our basement bathroom!"

Find someone who looks at you the way Louise Linton looks at Steve Mnuchin holding a sheet of dollar bills with his name on them pic.twitter.com/3fGXmJti6c — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 15, 2017

Flaw free tweet right here

Beautiful photo of Louise Linton with the love of her life and also Steven Mnuchin pic.twitter.com/MOfKzrF9u1 — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) November 15, 2017

In the words of Kanye West: "Now I ain't saying she a gold digger...but she ain't messing with no broke..."

I’m starting to get the feeling that Louise Linton may not have married Steven Mnuchin because of his charm, wit, or rugged good looks. pic.twitter.com/6ADfGuemKP — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) November 15, 2017

Let's be honest, Trump's entire cabinet, administration, White House, and family are literally a parade of Bond villains and I doubt any of them are offended by being called such. They know what they are - craven, immoral, evil and power hungry. Live your authentic self, Steve (and Louise).