Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The Republican majority introduced one of the most destructive tax programs I've ever seen in my five decades on this planet this week. People will literally die because Paul Ryan thinks that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner should keep more of their idle rich inheritance. Mick Mulvaney wants you to believe that giving tax breaks to those who use private planes will somehow bring jobs and improve the economy.

And what do the Sunday shows do to discuss the budget? Look at this lineup. Where's the dissenting voices? Who is speaking for the majority of American people, who will be getting tax increases, so that the Koch brothers and the Mercer family can get the dividends they've expected from their campaign donations? Who is the pundit who can speak to the impact on the middle and lower classes? Who is the economist who will point out that the numbers make no sense and that this plan will add hugely to the deficit?

Welcome, ladies and gentleman, to your "liberal" media. If you'd like to listen to a more sensible discussion than you'll find on any of these channels, may I suggest listening to Crooked Media's new podcast on media bias? Of course, then there's my personal favorite: our very own Driftglass and BlueGal as well.

My point is you're not getting anything resembling honest discussion on any of these shows.

ABC's "This Week" - White House legislative affairs director Marc Short; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; former Rep. Mary Bono, R-Calif.; Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C.; former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina; New Yorker contributor Ronan Farrow. Panel: Lanhee Chen, former Romney-Ryan 2012 campaign policy director; Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter; Megan Murphy of Bloomberg Businessweek; and ABC’s Matthew Dowd and Cecilia Vega. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Sen. Roy Blunt. R-Mo., Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Barbara Comstock, R-Va.; Mick Mulvaney, director Office of Management and Budget; Perry Hooper Jr., co-chair of the Trump Campaign in Alabama. Panel: Robert Costa of The Washington Post; Rich Lowry, editor of National Review; Joy Reid, host of MSNBC’s “AM Joy”; and Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report.

CBS' "Face the Nation" - White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif. Panel: David French of National Review, Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News and Ruth Marcus and Ed O'Keefe of The Washington Post. CNN's "State of the Union" - Mulvaney, Collins; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Panel: Amanda Carpenter, CNN political commentator; Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress; Michael Caputo, former senior adviser for Donald J. Trump for President; and Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Niall Ferguson of the Hoover Institution, Stanford University and Harvard University; Anne McElvoy of The Economist; Radoslaw Sikorski, former war correspondent and former minister of national defense for Poland; Ray Dalio, founder and CEO of Bridgewater Associates investment management firm; Sir Salman Rushdie, author of "The Golden House." CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Anna Claire Vollers of The Birmingham News; Elaina Plott of Washingtonian Magazine; Michelle Ciulla Lipkin, executive director of the National Association for Media Literacy; Marc Fisher of The Washington Post; Bill Carter, CNN media analyst; Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America; Jacquelyn Martin, photojournalist with The Associated Press; Anthony Atamanuik, host of Comedy Central's "The President Show." "Fox News Sunday" - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Rep Mia Love, R-Utah. Panel: former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah; Jessica Tarlov of Bustle.com; Jason Riley of The Wall Street Journal and the Manhattan Institute; and Juan Williams.

So what's catching your eye this morning?