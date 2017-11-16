Trump-Loving Pastor Slammed After Telling MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle She Could Be Next

Pastor Mark Burns, a vociferous Trump supporter stepped in it while discussing the Roy Moore allegations of sexual misconduct after he cautioned MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that she could be accused of sexual assault next.

She was not impressed.

Pastor Burns who has had a tough time defending his own biography joined Ruhle to discuss the new sexual accusations and his predilections for very young girls against Roy Moore.

Ruhle asked the pastor if he believed Roy Moore over the nine female accusers.

He wondered if this was a "political assassination" of Moore and said we were on "a very dangerous slippery slope."

The MSNBC host told him Trump's daughter already spoke out against Moore.

Ruhle asked, "What number is it for you that you would start to change your view and say there's truth here? Is it 12? Is it 15?"

When he refused to answer she pressed on.

"Sir, I just want you to answer the question for me -- so what do you need to hear?"

Then it got weird.

Pastor Burns said, "Today is Judge Moore -- today is Judge Moore, tomorrow it could be you. Men or women -- "

Ruhle shocked said, "No, you know what --

He talked over her, "Being accused of sexual harassment."

Ruhle said, "It can't be me tomorrow -- "

He kept talking and she stopped him.

"Excuse me, sir."

"Sir, sir -- It can't be me tomorrow because when I was in my 30s, I didn't get banned from a mall. I wasn't calling girls in high school out of Trigonometry class and I wasn't dating girls under the age of 18, so no, sir, it is not possible for it to ever be me."

This moronic man of suspicious faith was thrilled Moore broke the law over gay marriage and his Ten Commandment statues.

He then called Beverly Young Nelson, one of Moore's accusers, a liar because Moore's lawyer said she said she had no contact with Moore, when he was actually the judge on her divorce in 1999.

Think Progress obtained the documents and refuted that claim completely.

What is troubling again from a man on Trump's spiritual committee or whatever the hell it is - is a man who makes his money touting his religious faith and then defends the indefensible. All in the name of Jesus.