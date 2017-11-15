Unfit To Serve? Trump Would Be Disqualified From Handling Nukes In Air Force

There was a hearing yesterday in the Senate to discuss the chain of command to call a nuclear strike, and how Donald Trump can't be trusted to handle that responsibility.

General Barry McCaffrey is familiar with that program, and on The 11th Hour last night he brought up something called the Personnel Reliability Program. It's about whether you are medically, socially, and psychologically reliable enough to be near nuclear weapons.

McCaffrey ended the 11th Hour segment with this:

GENERAL BARRY MCCAFFREY: Everyone involved in a nuclear weapons assignment is engaged in the PRP, Personnel Reliability Program. and we take people out of the program for legal troubles, sex accusations, lying, drug use, et cetera. There's a good question should be asked. To what extent would President Trump be eligible to be an air force captain launch officer in the PRP?

As one Colonel put it, "“If a PRP individual is off their A-game for any reason, or has any life event that might distract them or cause their leadership to doubt their reliability with nuclear-related duties like something medical, financial, relationship, or legal, that individual or any other individual aware of the life event is expected to report it.”

Trump wouldn't qualify. He has debts, a history of hiding his record, a history of lying, issues with how he talks to women, etc.

It takes the recommendations of six officers including one medical professional to clear you for the program. One Air Force outlet attempted humor in explaining the program in this video: