C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Faron Young

Honky-tonk legend Faron Young was born on this day, February 25, in 1932. At the age of 20, he landed his first big hit record when “Goin’ Steady” made it to No. 2 on the national country charts.

He became a staple in the country hit making scene through the 1970′s with songs like ’‘Alone With You“, ”Live Fast, Love Hard, Die Young“ and ’'It’s 4 in the Morning.”

He was also one of the first to take a Willie Nelson penned song to the top of the charts when his rendition of “Hello Walls” became a crossover hit in 1961, selling over a million copies and earned him a gold record.

On Monday, December 9th in 1996, Faron was found wounded from a gunshot in his Nashville home. Police found a note that detailed plans to kill himself.

He died later that day. He was 64 years old.