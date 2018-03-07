C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Hollie Cook

Her father was a Sex Pistol. Her mother was a backing singer in the Culture Club. Boy George is her godfather.

It seems that Hollie Cook was destined to be involved in music. In 2007, at the age of 19, she was asked by Ari Up to be part of the Slits reunion. She obliged and has been making music ever since.

Her third solo album, Vessel Of Love, was released early this year and, in a much better world, should be blasting out of boomboxes on beaches everywhere when summer returns.

What are you listening to tonight?