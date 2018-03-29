So. Happy. It's. Thursday. We turn our attention again to guns, because: guns. Over at my place we note that according to some of the theocrats the Second Amendment is Biblical. Blessed are the peacemakers, indeed. And now, onto the links!

Midcentury Modern waxes eloquent for the Magic Kids of Stoneman Douglas in Parkland Florida.

Strangely Blogged hopes the kids will be alright.

Spocko's Brain wants to know what pro-gun parents are so afraid of?

Hackwhackers alerts us to the latest outrage that Gundamentalists have committed against the Parkland victims.

Bonus Track: Archie Bunker's editorial is actually exactly what the NRA (and their Republican congressional pets) are calling for. What was once farce is now policy.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).