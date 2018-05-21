C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Caetano Veloso

Five decades since releasing his self-titled album Caetano Veloso is still one of the most popular and internationally famous musical artists from Brazil.

Spending three months in prison after the album came out for speaking his mind he's was also one of most forwardly politically conscious musicians of the time. After being released he left the country and lived in exile in Britain in the early 70's.

Caetano has said he was unhappy with the way this album came out in. In an interview, he called it "amateurish and confused." To many though it is declared a classic and always shows up on greatest Brazilian albums lists.

What are you listening to tonight?