Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Crooks and Liars
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Search this site:
Search
Open Thread - BBC's Special Guest
By
Frances Langum
6/04/18 8:30pm
Open Thread below...
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Politics
Jonah Goldberg Mentions Trump's 'Monkey On Cocaine' Problem
CLTV
David Jolly: Trump Should Keep His Mouth Shut
Media Bites
Fox News' Jeanine Pirro Freaks Out Over Trey Gowdy Siding With The FBI
Politics
Trump's Trips To Mar-a-Lago Have Cost Us More Than Mueller's Investigation
Politics
Trump Direct Messages Michael Cohen By Pardoning Dinesh D'Souza
View more »
Latest
The BBC's Tracey Ullman show "Tracey Breaks the News" hosts "The President Show"s Donald Trump.
Misc
Open Thread - BBC's Special Guest
Now that Robert Mueller has signaled his readiness to move to the sentencing phase for a man who has pleaded guilty, the wife is submitting his application for clemency.
Media Bites
George Papadopoulos' Wife Begs Trump For A Pardon On Fox News
Out of a prog fog and back to something that sometimes sparkles again
Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks
In a repeat of last years last minute refusal to host the Golden State Warriors, Donald Trump has not disinvited the Eagles
Misc
Trump Throws Tantrum, Disinvites Philly Eagles From White House Visit
Fox Business reports that Donald Trump, Jr. is having trouble pitching his book to the major publishers.
Politics
Trump Jr Gets 'Major Pushback' From Publishers Leery Of His Legal Woes
View All »
News from idealmedia.com
GO TIME: Primaries This Tuesday And Beyond
KARA!
A New And Better Day In Denver?
Joe Crowley Must Be Stopped-- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Can Do It
The Next Speaker Should Be A Real Progressive
Visit Blog »
Latest from CLTV
George Papadopoulos' wife Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos asks Trump for a pardon for her husband and denies he did all the things he's pleaded guilty to on Trump's favorite network.
CLTV
George Papadopoulos' Wife Runs To Fox To Beg Trump For A Pardon
Hallie Jackson asked if Trump only believes a special counsel is lawful if it investigates his rivals and she skillfully used his own words against him.
CLTV
MSNBC Host Crushes Trump's Claim That Special Counsel Is 'Unconstitutional'
Sarah Huckabee Sanders stonewalled reporters about Trump and the statement he helped Junior draft on the tarmac last year.
CLTV
Sarah Sanders Refuses To Answer For Her Lie About Trump Writing Junior's 'Adoption' Statement
The federal government does "not want members of Congress or the public to know what's going on" in the center, which allegedly holds 1000 kids separated from their parents, he says.
CLTV
Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley Was Denied Entry To See U.S. Children's Detention Center
LOL Chuck Grassley doesn't think "I can pardon myself" is good legal advice for the so-called president.
CLTV
Chuck Grassley Says Trump Needs A New Lawyer
Visit CLTV »
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Comments