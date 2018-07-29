C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Angélique Kidjo

Once declared by Time magazine as "Africa's premier diva", Angélique Kidjo first heard the Talking Heads “Once in a Lifetime” in the early 1980s but it wasn't until a few years ago that she finally heard its parent album Remain In Light.

In an interview she did with Rolling Stone not too long ago she said of the album “It might be rock‘n’roll, but there’s something African to it,”

Hearing it as a whole inspired her to remake/remodel the entire thing in her own style.

