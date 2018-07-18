C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Patois Counselors

"It's all been done before."

Often the above is a complaint levied modern music. And perhaps it does hold some merit. Luckily there's always something bubbling and gurgling in the underground that takes all those "done before" moments and swirls them in a pot and comes up with a flavor of sound that may be somewhat familiar but also different and fresh.

Away from any hip or cool scene, Charlotte, North Carolina's toils away in a laboratory of subterranean sonics, concocting a clamor that twists the eardrums into a different way of audio disseminating.

