C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Jimmy Liggins & His Drops Of Joy
It was on this day in 1902 that the Cadillac Automobile Company was established. By October of that year, the first Runabout and Tonneau rolled out of the plant located at Cass Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Detroit.
People have been penning songs about them probably ever since. Jimmy Liggins & his Drops Of Joy did this one in 1947.
What are you listening to tonight?
