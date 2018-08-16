C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Spider Bags

By Dale Merrill

It's been four years since Chapel Hill, NC band has last released an album. For their brand new one, Someday Everything Will Be Fine, they holed up in a studio in Memphis. TN with a vintage Tascam 388 8-track and went at it.

The result is the anomalous and georgic rock-n-roll the band has always made, but something slightly a bit more cracked and frayed than some of their previous offerings.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

