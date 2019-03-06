C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Bloodshot Bill

If you ask Montreal's Bloodshot Bill what the holy trinity is, he will most likely tell you it's Charlie Feathers, Link Wray and Hasil Adkins. Raw and primitive rock-n-roll is what he's been dishing out around two decades now and on his brand new record on Memphis based label, Come And Get Your Love Right Now, his sound is as wild and wooly as it's ever been.

There are many ways to describe the uncivilized stomp that erupts for this record but John Waters nailed it when he said Bill's music is “like Roy Orbison with a head wound."

