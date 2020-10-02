Politics
BREAKING: Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive For COVID-19

Conway confirmed the rumors tonight via Twitter.
By Ed Scarce
Left to right, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Attorney General William Barr and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talk in the Rose Garden after President Donald Trump introduced Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House, Sept. 26, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Image from: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Another one of Trump's inner circle comes down with COVID-19.

Source: Daily Beast

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has tested positive for COVID-19 after reportedly meeting with President Trump earlier this week for debate preparations. Conway confirmed the news late Friday: "Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic."

Conway is just the latest in a growing list of Trump World figures to test positive for the virus. Trump’s top aide, Hope Hicks, was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday just hours before the president himself announced he and the first lady had contracted the virus. The president and many in his inner circle have been spotted mask-less at recent campaign rallies, as well as an event in the White House Rose Garden last weekend. In addition to Conway, Trump also reportedly met with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, among others, for debate preparations. Christie has said “no one was wearing masks” at the time.

And as Elie Mystal wrote, how nice for Conway to have the right to determine her course of treatment with her doctor.

Her daughter Claudia was sending out angry TikToks earlier than the official announcement.

Their fifteen-year-old is not a happy camper tonight.

@claudiamconway

bye i’m done i’ll see you all in two weeks

♬ smack my blank like a drum - andy war

@claudiamconway

♬ Deep End - Fousheé

