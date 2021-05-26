Misc
Born To Be Thirsty!

A group of bikers pull up to a lemonade stand and made the day for some little kids.
By Chris capper Li...
Bikers often get a bad reputation as hoodlums and trouble makers. I'm sure that some are. But the Mars Hill Charity Riders Biker Group are examples of how there are many, many bikers that are really decent people, and I'm not saying that just because I'm from Milwaukee, the home of Harley Davidson.

This "biker gang" lined up the street to buy some fresh lemonade at a little boy's stand in the southside of Indianapolis. As word is getting out, his little stand is setting him off as one helluva businessman. See for yourself on how that first day went down:

