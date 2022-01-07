GoFundMe For Family Of 5-year-old Who Died From COVID Draws Massive Support

Ava-Mae Abram tested positive for the virus over the weekend and passed away in hospital on Monday, just one day later.
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceJanuary 7, 2022

Despite what some horrible politicians would lead you to believe, young children do get COVID, and occasionally they die from it as well. In fact, at this moment hospitalizations are skyrocketing among children.

Still, the incidence of smaller children getting COVID and dying from it is rare. "Part of the reason younger kids are generally considered more immune to the communicable disease is due to their lower gene expression of ACE2 receptors, which are enzymes that act as pathways for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 to enter cells."

As mentioned, "these statistical anomalies, when they do happen, are undeniably tragic and send shockwaves through their communities." Hence the outpouring of support for the family. The GoFundMe donation page is now closed to new donations.

Source: Blog Toronto

A GoFundMe started this week in honour of a five-year-old Ontario girl who died after contracting COVID-19 has so far raised more than $21,000 and counting for her family.

Ava-Mae Abram tested positive for the virus over the weekend and passed away in hospital on Monday, just one day later.

Started by a family friend to help Ava-Mae's mother with funeral costs, the crowdfunding campaign has taken off, with one tweet calling for donations accruing more than 1,100 retweets, 250 quote tweets and hundreds of comments in just over 12 hours' time.

Described as "the sweetest," the girl was known for her love of animals, "especially horses and puppies," the GoFundMe reads.

"She loved to dance, sing and play with Lego... she will be deeply missed by all those who knew her, especially her mom Lindsay and Nana Lise."

