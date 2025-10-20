'Brown Liquid': Trump Sh*ts The Bed, Media Refuses To Call It Sh*t

Instead of asking why Trump isn't in a mental institution where he belongs, our pathetic excuse for the media in the United States did their best to sanewash his insane post depicting himself shitting all over the No Kings protesters.
There was little to no mention of the incident on the Sunday gab shows, with one exception I found above, where CNN's Manu Raju and his guests chuckled nervously and downplayed how awful it was after Raju apologized for airing the offensive clip at all.

And then there's the print media that treated us to these gems:

The Hill: "Trump posts AI video dumping brown liquid on ‘No Kings’ protesters"

USA Today: "Trump jabs 'No Kings' protesters with AI videos of himself wearing crown"

NOTUS: "Trump Posts Bizarre AI Video of Himself Bombing ‘No Kings’ Protesters With Brown Sludge"

The New York Times: "Trump Posts Fake Video of Himself Flying a 'King Trump' Jet Over Protesters"

Look, the Times was obviously unable to confirm at time of publication what the brown liquid that looked like diarrhea and that appeared to have been dumped from an AI-generated jet fighter by the president of United was intended to represent in his mind.

image

— George Conway 🇺🇸🚫👑🐸 (@gtconway.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 9:52 AM

And more in this BlueSky thread from Mark Jacob:

The Murdoch-owned, pro-Trump New York Post called the video “wild” (instead of insane) and referred to “sewage” instead of shit. 3/

image

— Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 9:04 AM

Variety called it “brown liquid.” 4/

image

— Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 9:06 AM

The Washington Post found a lame way to almost say that Trump posted a video of an AI version of himself dumping shit on Americans. WaPo's main No Kings news story said the video showed Trump "soiling" demonstrators. Democracy dies in cowardly vagueness. 8/

image

— Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 9:19 AM

Trump shits the bed, and the media refuses to call it shit. Pathetic.

