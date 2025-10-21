Charlie Kirk Friend Says Adult Videos 'Played A Role' In Murder

Far-right influencer Jack Posobiec, a friend of Charlie Kirk, revealed that he believed pornography "played a role" in the activist's murder.
By David EdwardsOctober 21, 2025

During his Monday Real America's Voice program, Posobiec spoke to activist Terry Schilling about his theory.

"Unfortunately, we've seen this sliding scale where they start with, you know, I don't want to say like, you know, normal pornography, quote unquote, but I'm just going to say that it starts with, you know, it starts with lower level stuff and that it becomes more and more extreme as you go," Posobiec remarked. "And I'm just gonna, you know, I'm just gonna say it."

"It seems to me that online pornography played a role in the extreme radicalization of Tyler Robinson before he went up on that roof and shot Charlie Kirk," he continued.

Schilling agreed that "porn impacts every single aspect of our society."

"This is what we're up against, folks," Posobiec insisted. "This is what we're fighting against. And this played a role."

"I'm just gonna say it, this played a role in the murder of our friend, Charlie Kirk."

Discussion

