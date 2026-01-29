FAFO: Wife Wrecks Family Furniture Business With Social Media Post

(Facebook) "David Berggren, Owner of Clarksville Furniture Connection & husband to Joy Berggren has made a statement regarding her post saying more people in Minneapolis should be killed."

And what did Joy write that was so inflammatory?

Umm, yeah, that would do it. Since making that ill-thought-out remark on social media, their business has gone down the toilet, their Yelp and other social media presence have been inundated with negative comments and reviews, and even other stores in other states with the same name, though unrelated, are getting the same treatment of hatred and outrage.

All because of a thoughtless, hateful remark online.

And if you'd care to share your thoughts, you can do so by contacting them. Ask for Dave.

Furniture Connection

115 Merchants Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37040, United States

(931) 645-1340

CLARKSVILLE, TN — “What was said (by my wife) was wrong, does not represent my beliefs or the values of Furniture Connection.”



Owner Dave Berggren disavows his wife Joy’s post that protestors in Minnesota “deserve to be shot”



(H/T Allie Phillips: https://t.co/Eq0mn0DFAx) pic.twitter.com/0hPVSeWQsZ — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 25, 2026

And although Dave says Joy's opinions do not reflect the values of their company, his own views seem eerily similar to hers.

This is who he is. pic.twitter.com/dNcAXwrTg5 — ForDemocracy (@cow_belle65) January 25, 2026

And from the store's Yelp page, some of the decor in their store leaves much to be desired.