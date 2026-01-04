Trump Went Luxury Marble Shopping As Health Insurance Skyrockets

Marie Antoinette Trump isn’t showing the slightest bit of concern a health insurance crisis just hit millions of Americans.
Trump Went Luxury Marble Shopping As Health Insurance Skyrockets
Credit: Twitter screen grab
By NewsHound EllenJanuary 4, 2026

As you probably know all too well, health insurance became unaffordable for millions of Americans this week, thanks to Trump’s and the GOP’s failure to extend the ACA subsidies.

But Trump is not letting Americans’ potentially fatal hardships get in the way of remaking the White House in his own gaudy image. On Friday, he went marble shopping for the shockingly garish ballroom he claims to be “donating” to the White House in return for demolishing its East Wing.

According to CNN, Trump “spent his Friday morning perusing samples of stone” at a company that “bills itself as an Italian marble specialist.” He reportedly planned to buy marble and onyx there for his hideous ballroom. But who knows, maybe he picked up some for the Kennedy Center armrests, too?

It’s not like Trump was going to spend the rest of his day making sure Americans don’t die from lack of health care or doing anything else to make American lives better. CNN noted that the shopping excursion was “a detour” on the way to his Palm Beach golf club.

👀 The #EpsteinBallroom

Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz.bsky.social) 2025-10-22T23:33:39.858Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon