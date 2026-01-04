Trump Went Luxury Marble Shopping As Health Insurance Skyrockets

As you probably know all too well, health insurance became unaffordable for millions of Americans this week, thanks to Trump’s and the GOP’s failure to extend the ACA subsidies.

But Trump is not letting Americans’ potentially fatal hardships get in the way of remaking the White House in his own gaudy image. On Friday, he went marble shopping for the shockingly garish ballroom he claims to be “donating” to the White House in return for demolishing its East Wing.

According to CNN, Trump “spent his Friday morning perusing samples of stone” at a company that “bills itself as an Italian marble specialist.” He reportedly planned to buy marble and onyx there for his hideous ballroom. But who knows, maybe he picked up some for the Kennedy Center armrests, too?

It’s not like Trump was going to spend the rest of his day making sure Americans don’t die from lack of health care or doing anything else to make American lives better. CNN noted that the shopping excursion was “a detour” on the way to his Palm Beach golf club.