USA Wins Olympic Hockey Gold Medal In OT Vs Canada

Lead by an incredible performance by USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck and a magical overtime golden goal by Jack Hughes, the USA Mens hockey team upset the powerful #1 seeded Canada in OT.

This upset comes on the anniversary of the USA's gold medal stunner in 1980, after performing The Miracle on Ice against the Russians.

Connor Hellebuyck was simply sensational.

When the USA took two penalties in the second period, it gave Canada a ferocious momentum boost which lead to the tying goal. I thought we were sunk after we failed to capitalize on a 4-minute double minor penalty late in the third period, but somehow the USA prevailed.

Hughes had a couple of his teeth knocked out by a high stick that caused the Canadian penalty, but he came back to take a feed from Zach Werenski and buried it in the overtime at 1:41.

That makes it a clean sweep in hockey for the USA at the Olympics since the Women's hockey team beat Canada last week in overtime and with the same 2-1 score to capture gold.

Here's the play that won it for USA. NBC won't allow an embed.