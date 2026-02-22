USA Wins Olympic Hockey Gold Medal In OT Vs Canada

Today is the anniversary of the 1980 Miracle on ICE team that was the last men's team to win gold.
By John AmatoFebruary 22, 2026

Lead by an incredible performance by USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck and a magical overtime golden goal by Jack Hughes, the USA Mens hockey team upset the powerful #1 seeded Canada in OT.

This upset comes on the anniversary of the USA's gold medal stunner in 1980, after performing The Miracle on Ice against the Russians.

Connor Hellebuyck was simply sensational.

When the USA took two penalties in the second period, it gave Canada a ferocious momentum boost which lead to the tying goal. I thought we were sunk after we failed to capitalize on a 4-minute double minor penalty late in the third period, but somehow the USA prevailed.

Hughes had a couple of his teeth knocked out by a high stick that caused the Canadian penalty, but he came back to take a feed from Zach Werenski and buried it in the overtime at 1:41.

That makes it a clean sweep in hockey for the USA at the Olympics since the Women's hockey team beat Canada last week in overtime and with the same 2-1 score to capture gold.

Here's the play that won it for USA. NBC won't allow an embed.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon