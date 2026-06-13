C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Joe Cocker 'With A Little Help From My Friends 1969 Woodstock'

Who could forgot the masterful performance of the late, great Joe Cocker at Woodstock?

Cocker was a Day 3 performer with The Grease Band.

The Guardian: "A string of concert dates and TV appearances climaxed with his appearance at the Woodstock festival in August 1969, where his extraordinary performance of With a Little Help from My Friends, complete with unearthly screams, hideous grimaces and apparently uncontrollable bodily gyrations, became one of the most unforgettable sequences from the ensuing movie of the event."

Open thread.