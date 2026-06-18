Fox Business: If You Take Out Food And Gas, Inflation Is Leveling Out

Fox Business contributor Phil Flynn claimed on Fox News that if we exclude the skyrocketing costs of food and energy, inflation really isn't too bad.

I guess people should live on Ramen noodles and ride bikes to survive.

After discussing the possibility that the Fed would raise rates, he jumped on the Trump propaganda train. Flynn actually said this to Bret Baier.

"But even though inflation's been coming in hot, Bret, I'm seeing signs, when you exclude food and energy, it could be leveling out. You know, we saw inflation expectations fall from the University of Michigan," Flynn said. "You know, we've seen the core rates start to cool off a bit. We may have seen peak inflation. And if we get this oil deal, you know, we could be talking about disinflation, hopefully next year."

This is incredibly callous, uninformative, and downright despicable.

Even if six months core inflation does go down. Anything a person buys is priced exorbitantly. Just look at it. If you bought something from Amazon last year, or a grocery store, Target, or Home Depot, you'll notice prices are higher on everything, not just food and energy.

Baier did his best to ignore Flynn's ridiculous words.

"You sound kind of bullish," Baier said. Flynn replied, "I am bullish. I'm bullish on America."

Any television business contributor who makes these claims about inflation should be fired. Not that Phil Flynn would suffer without his FBN paycheck.