Sen. Cassidy And Trump Got In A Shouting Match Over Iran

Donald J. Trump completely lost it on Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy during a closed-door Senate GOP meeting on Wednesday after Cassidy had the nerve to accuse him of not being straight with Americans about the Iran war. Things got so heated that a fellow senator literally had to yank Cassidy back into his chair.

The heated exchange started when Trump expressed his frustration over the Senate approving a war powers resolution on Tuesday, directing him to withdraw U.S. troops from hostilities against Iran, sending a powerful rebuke to the president. Trump, of course, has not been taking that well.

Cassidy explained how the fireworks went off.

"You have not told the American people what's going on," he told Trump. "As opposed to the last four weeks, it's lasted four months."

"Our original objectives have not been achieved," he continued. "And I want to know what's going on. He did not particularly care for my comments."

"Raised his voice," he explained. "I lost my temper. That's not appropriate. It’s the Irish in me. But I, again, matched his tone and his vibe."

Trump was not a happy camper after the meeting, telling reporters, “I don’t like a few people, but I think you know who they are."

Yes, we know who they are. It's anyone who speaks out against Trump, no matter what heinous actions or inaction he has taken. The vote telling Trump to pump the brakes on military action against Iran set him off. This is what happens when you feed a narcissist for years, becoming his main supply. Trump's thirst will never be quenched.