As Iran Deal Falters, Trump Focuses On Spelling ‘Dumb’

Iran said on Saturday it has closed the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the so-called peace deal was violated by Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, and it seems like every minute Trump’s “rehab” of the Lincoln reflecting pool turns into a bigger fiasco. But Donald Trump is focused on how best to hurl insults at Democrats.

That is such an important issue to our geriatric president, he posted a poll to decide what he called "this very important matter."

Trump on Truth Social: "Many people don’t know, or assume, that DUMB ends in 'b'" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-20T14:54:33.692Z

Of course, Trump can’t go five minutes (maybe less) without preening about himself. In this case, it was about his supposedly superior knowledge of the spelling of “dumb.” “Many people don’t know, or assume, that DUMB ends in ‘b.’” he wrote. Which means you can be sure he is the one who didn’t know and now thinks it’s just so fab that he does.

Trump has a weird obsession with boasting about his knowledge that “dumb” is spelled with a “b” at the end. Two weeks ago, as seen in the video above, Trump patted himself on the back for the same spelling mojo during a Wisconsin roundtable, supposedly focused on “fighting for American farmers.” After telling the audience they have “no choice” but to vote Republican, he said, “I call ‘em the ‘Dumocrats’ – d-u-m. You take out the ‘b’ – a lot of people don’t know ‘dumb’ has a ‘b.’ You take out the ‘b,’ and you change the ‘e,’ you put the ‘u’ in and you have a ‘Dumocrat.’

You may recall that last month, Trump bragged to Sean Hannity about his removal of the “b” in the insult. "It's D-U-M I got rid of the B, so you're only changing one letter, right? E goes, and the U comes," the stable genius crowed.

Apparently, on Saturday, Trump was not so sure of the right spelling after all, as his social media post indicates. Or maybe he’s so tickled pink with his own cleverness, he posted the spelling poll as a way to flaunt it. Either way, he made sure to note again his “rare” knowledge that the normal spelling has a “b.”

It couldn’t be more obvious who the real dumb-dumb is here. Just as obvious, Dummy Trump (there’s never a “b” in that word, Donald) is utterly unfit for office.