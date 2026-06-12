Desperate GOP Attack Ad Features James Talarico Singing In A Dress

MAGA continues to use middle-school tactics to attack U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico. A Pro-Trump PAC is running a new AI TV ad showing the Texas Senate candidate wearing a dress and singing about transgender kids.

San Antonio Current reported the AI ad showed Talarico singing to the tune of “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music.

"Boys in white dresses with blue satin sashes / Girls dosed with hormones til’ they grow mustaches.” “Changing the gender of all of your offspring / These are a few of my favorite things.”

From Jesse Watters to Stephen Miller, the bar for Republicans is in hell.

That's because Talarico terrifies Trump and his GOP opponent Ken Paxton.

Team Talarico Responds

HuffPost reported that Talarico's spokesperson JT Ennis, responded to the latest juvenile attack: