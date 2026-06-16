N. Dakota Senator Just Fine With Trump Family Crypto Grift

Trump and his family are robbing us blind, and Sen. Kevin Cramer is perfectly content just to turn a blind eye. During a segment on this Tuesday's Morning with Maria on Fox Business Network, Kramer was asked about the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which is currently stalled in the Senate, and Cramer spewed this lame nonsense when talking about the Democrats' demands for some ethics language, and banning the Trumps from their current crypto scam.

BARTIROMO: I mean, look, we're talking about the rewards issue, but that's not the only issue holding this up, right? Democrats want to ban government employees, including the president and his family, from crypto endeavors. The president's not going to back that. We know that. Law enforcement interests are raising objections to some provisions related to money laundering as well.

CRAMER: Right. Yeah, that's true, and we want to take care of the money laundering piece of it. I think we've done a pretty good job of it. Maybe we have to tighten things up a little bit more with regard to the ethics piece of it.

One of the things that Democrats are never going to accept, and that is that we have a business person as the president of the United States. He didn't come up through the ranks. He wasn't a state legislator or a bureaucrat or even a member of Congress.

They're always going to have extra scrutiny on the Trump family, but we shouldn't not move forward with pro-growth, pro-business policies just because it might benefit the president's family because they're in business.

I mean, they're largely in the White House because they're successful business people. So I sort of reject that whole idea that somehow Donald Trump has to be exempt from being successful.