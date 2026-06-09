NY Knicks Fans Boo Trump, Drowning Out The National Anthem

So many reasons to boo Trump. Where to begin?

The Orange One attended Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday to cheer on his hometown team — but many of his fellow fans didn’t appear thrilled to have him there, according to NBC News.

As Trump was shown on the Jumbotron during the national anthem, the crowd erupted in loud booing. Trump smiled as he saluted through the song.

The jeers were followed by raucous cheers as the camera panned to Knicks star Jalen Brunson on the court.

Trump was standing in Knicks owner Jim Dolan’s box, accompanied by a slew of administration officials, who included Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin. Does he even know the history of the original Praetorian Guard?

Trump on being booed at the NBA Finals: I think it was mostly cheers. It was loud. And it was very enthusiastic — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T04:57:25.462Z

Breaking on MS NOW: Donald Trump was just "thunderously booed" during the National Anthem at the NBA Finals in New York, according to the pool report. He was shown on the Jumbotron and then booed so much that the shot was taken down. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T00:51:15.015Z