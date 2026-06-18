Sen Banks’ Con Job: Trump’s Iran War Saved ‘The Rest Of The World’

Members of the Trump administration and its supporters are criticizing Donald Trump’s so-called peace deal to end his unnecessary war of whim against Iran.

But Sen. Jim Banks, who sits on the Armed Services Committee, slobbered over it on the Fox Business Network. Or tried to. He could not even bring himself to say that Trump has actually accomplished what Banks tried to snow viewers into thinking had been accomplished.

“What President Trump is accom-- is attempting to accomplish from all of this will put him down in history as once again the president of the United States that saved Europe, saved the rest of the world, made the world a safer place by preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon,” Banks gushed.

Of course, Iran was already prevented from having a nuclear weapon in the JCPOA, the agreement negotiated by President Barack Obama, which Donald Trump withdrew from, despite Iran’s compliance.

Not that host Larry Kudlow brought up such an inconvenient fact. However, I can’t say he looked like he bought was Banks was trying to sell, either.

Banks continued raving. “I trust President Trump. I think this is the best way forward,” he insisted.

In other words, Banks knows it’s a s**t deal that isn’t really a deal at all. “Best way forward” is not the same as “good way forward.”

Banks went on to suggest that if (or when) the “deal” falls apart, that will be just fine - because Trump and Whiskey Pete Hegseth are so awesomely awesome!

“We need time to rebuild our munitions stockpiles, to invest in more sophisticated military weapons and technologies,” Banks said about the pause in hostilities. “So, if we have to go back into Iran and hold them accountable in three months or six months, we'll be in a better position to do that, thanks to President Trump's forward thinking and leadership at the Pentagon, the Department of War under Secretary Hegseth.”

Actually, Hegseth has been credibly accused of causing the deaths of six American soldiers stationed in Kuwait due to his recklessness and incompetence. His “targeting mistake” that bombed an elementary school resulted in the deaths of almost 200 people, most of them children. And did I mention that the shockingly unqualified Hegseth has a thing for war crimes and war criminals, too?

But I get it. Banks doesn’t care about making sure Americans know the truth about how Trump has wasted blood and treasure on a war nobody but he, Bibi Netanyahu and their bloodthirsty peeps wanted. Republican Banks only cares about propping up the Republican draft dodger and fraudster in the White House, no matter the cost and no matter who dies.