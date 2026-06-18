Susie Madrak Has Pancreatic Cancer And Needs Our Help

You think you're going to live forever until something yanks you by the arm and reminds that we're all mere mortal humans. One of those moments for me was when Susie called and said they confirmed she had a cancerous growth in her pancreas.

Being the perennial optimist that I am, I asked the internet about treatments for early stage pancreatic cancer and was told there is a Whipple surgery that can be performed. Unfortunately, Susie's cancer is stage 3 and past the point where they can do that.

So it's chemo, and chemo might arrest the growth of the tumor. Might. It's a pretty scary situation.

Susie has a GoFundMe to help with the costs of fighting this pernicious cancer. It's likely that while she goes through chemo she'll have to take a leave of absence from writing here, which is a major source of income for her.

All of the staff at C&L are rooting for her. If you've enjoyed her writing, please consider supporting her GoFundMe so she can fight this cancer without worrying about having enough money for care, or medication, or even the stupid copays none of us should have.

If you can't donate, please share this post or the GoFundMe link with others who might be able to.

Thank you, dear readers, for your time and help.

John Amato adds: Please help Susie if you can.

She's been part of the C&L family for many years.

We lost my brother-in-arms Howie Klein to cancer at the end of last year.

Let's not lose another if we can help it.