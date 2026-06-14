Trump Announces Peace Deal, Then Threatens To Nuke Iran

For the zillionth time, President Deal Maker once again announced the U.S. is on the verge of a great deal with Iran. “The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” Donald Trump declared on his social media platform Saturday.

That claim came after Trump spent nearly a paragraph shitting on President Barack Obama’s Iran deal – you know, the one that kept Iran from developing a nuke until Trump ripped it up and before deciding to start an unwanted and unnecessary war with Iran.

Then, after touting his supposed deal, which is really only an agreement to make a deal, Trump added, “We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will work out quickly, easily, and smoothly.”

And nothing makes that seem truer than following up with a threat to drop a nuclear bomb! Trump’s next words were, “If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

That bluster should tell you that a) Donnie Deal Maker is desperate (the Iranians will surely see it that way) and b) that Trump's deal is worse than Obama’s.

The New York Times’ analysis, which steered clear of calling a spade a spade, or in this case, calling it shocking ineptitude, still made it abundantly clear how counterproductive Trump’s needless, unpopular war has been. “In the course of this war, Iran has gone from appearing weak and defenseless to a regime not only surviving, but also retaining important military and nuclear abilities,” The Times said. “A war meant to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons will be the war that pushed them over the Rubicon,” Danny Citrinowicz, a retired Israeli military intelligence officer who specializes in Iran, told The Times.

“He and others point out that before the war, Iran had offered Mr. Trump’s envoys in Geneva a better deal than it is currently offering in the nuclear negotiations with the United States,” The Times added.

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a hawkish Air Force vet who sat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, probably put it best: “Trump lies constantly and he is desperate for the Iran war to be over. So desperate that he’s giving Iran 20 times the money Obama did, and getting nothing in return, except an open strait that Iran will charge a ‘maintenance fee’ to all ships. Well done, bozo”

Trump lies constantly and he is desperate for the Iran war to be over. So desperate that he’s giving Iran 20 times the money Obama did, and getting nothing in return, except an open strait that Iran will charge a “maintenance fee” to all ships. Well done, bozo — Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.substack.com) 2026-06-13T17:04:11.179Z