Trump Didn’t Make A Deal With Iran. He Got Mugged.

The $300 billion could’ve covered universal childcare, paid family leave, and free public college for a year—instead of going to the world’s largest state sponsor of terror. And that's not even the worst of it, sadly....
By Cliff SchecterJune 24, 2026

With Joe Walsh out, Julie Roginsky pulled up a chair—Cliff’s chair is held together with duct tape, jokes, and lotsa ranting—to take apart Trump’s so-called Iran “deal.” Cliff refused to dignify it a “deal,” which implies both sides gave something up. Trump’s begging Iran to take $300B, walking away from the IAEA nuclear inspections Obama delivered—and WORKED—and handing Iran the world’s largest tollbooth in the Strait of Hormuz.

There’s no “art” to this un-deal. It’s miles closer to someone pooping on a canvas and trying to hang it in the MOMA. A complete capitulation. Utterly pathetic. Helluva job using a catastrophic failure, to yet again fail in your quest cover up the Epstein files, guys!

Meanwhile, the math: the same $300 billion could’ve covered universal childcare, paid family leave, and free public college for every American for a year—instead of going to the world’s largest state sponsor of terror. And that's not even the worst of it, sadly....

Go read the rest at Blue Amp Media, and be sure to watch the video here!

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