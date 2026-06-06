Trump Tells WI Farmers: ‘Your Life Is Much Better Than My Life’

Trump told the farmers that he's been bankrupting how great they have it during a roundtable event in Chippewa Falls, WI this Friday.

Trump appears with Van Orden, Tiffany at Chippewa Falls farm roundtable:

Trump’s visit is his first to Wisconsin during this year’s election season. First to take the stage on Friday were U.S. Reps. Derrick Van Orden and Tom Tiffany, signaling the importance of the 3rd Congressional District and the Wisconsin gubernatorial contest for Republicans this year. Despite Trump’s waning approval ratings, Van Orden and Tiffany tied themselves to the president, effusively praising him. Trump appeared on stage for the roundtable with both congressmen as well as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, farm owner Ken Custer, Jake Leinenkugel, Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz and Joe Thomas, a Hall of Fame former NFL player who played for UW-Madison and now owns a western Wisconsin beef farm. Despite its billing as a roundtable discussion of agriculture policy, Trump spoke for more than 40 minutes straight, at times appearing to read from a script and at others riffing on a number of favorite topics including former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, “Dumbocrats in Congress,” the allegedly “rigged” 2020 presidential election, transgender people, his multi-million dollar D.C. renovation projects and the southern border.

During one of his ramblings that wasn't off topic, Trump bragged about the changes to the estate tax in their "big beautiful" turd of a bill, while claiming that farmers wouldn't want his life, and have a much better life than he does because they've never had their ear "pierced" by a bullet — something we all know never happened, because if a high powered bullet actually hit his ear in Butler, there wouldn't have been anything left of it.

TRUMP: But think of it. We would — and I was seeing this in my first term. We did it in my first term. We did it now. We extended it out. So you have no estate tax or no — we call it the death tax on a farm or small business. Now, I saw it myself. You have a way of life that sometimes you're land rich and cash poor. Sometimes you have lots of different conditions. But people that are on farms love being on farms. You wouldn't trade my life. You wouldn't want my life. Believe me, you don't want it. Your life is much better than my life. I will tell you, your ear wasn't a little pierced over here. You didn't get pierced. You have a nice, safe, beautiful life. But I've seen it with farmers maybe more than any industry. People want to have their farm. It's a way of life and they love they love the life on the farm.

Most of them might want not want you life, but I'm sure all of them would be happy to have all the money you've been lining your pockets with that you and your family have stolen from the rest of us.