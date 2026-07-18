C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Iggy Pop 'Lust For Life'

A rock icon.
By John AmatoJuly 18, 2026

Courtney Winfree writes:

It was 1978. London, England. A small venue called the Music Machine in Camden Town, where punk rock was infecting everything in its path.

I was thirteen. It was my first concert ever.

Three other thirteen-year-old girls and I shed the Levis we left my house in and replaced them with shredded short-shorts and fishnets.

I knew this night was going to be good.

I had no idea it was going to be Iggy Pop good.

(Welcome to my friend Courtney Winfree as a new LNMC writer)

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