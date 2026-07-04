C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Taylor Swift: I Was There

The New York Knicks had a historic run to win the 2026 NBA Championship.

As a kid, I saw Willis Reed, Walt Frazier, and the rest of Red Holzman's teams win two championships. Game seven vs the Lakers in 1970 was not even televised locally because it wasn't a total sell-out -- if you can believe that.

It has been darkness for decades.

In Game One of the conference finals against Cleveland, the Knicks were down by 22 with under 8 minutes to go, and they orchestrated an amazing comeback to win in OT and then sweep the Cavaliers.

Game four of the NBA finals will go down as one of the greatest NBA finals games, with the Knicks by 29 points at home, rallying again to take the game and win the series in 5 games.

Taylor Swift was there too.

I WAS THERE" tells the story of a once-in-a-generation night at Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks came back from 29 points down and reminded the world who they were. Through the eyes of an outsider, this song captures the emotion, the hope, the tears, and the belief that filled the arena that unforgettable night. This isn't just a basketball song. It's about perseverance. It's about faith. It's about never giving up when the odds say you should.

Open thread.