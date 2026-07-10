Fox News Admits Christian Nationalism Is Their Goal

In an effort to smear the Democratic Party on The Five, Fox News host Kaleigh McEnany explained to their viewers how the Republican party is a Christian nationalism cult, and nothing less is acceptable that Fox News promotes.

With the success of AOC, Mayor Mamdani, Bernie Sanders, and others, while Trump and the GOP flame out destroying US sustainability, affordability and health care , Republicans and Fox News at turning towards 1950's John Birch society red-meat garbage to use in hopes these smears will help them in the 2026 midterms.

People are so frustrated with the state of this country that they're open up to some new ideas. That is like poison to Fox News and the MAGA cult.

MCENANY: We need to explain to people what socialism is. We have a great investigative unit on Saturday in America. We've done a deep dive into these DSA folks. They want to build a coalition of religious people with socialist values to defeat Christian nationalism. What is Christian nationalism? They want to defeat the moral fabric of this country. Rip up article one, no Senate. Rip up article three, no Supreme Court. When you're in judicial review, you're in the Supreme Court. They want non-citizen voting, no electoral college. They want to change the fabric of this country. Rip up the constitutional foundation of America. That is what socialism is, and we need to educate people to Lisa's point. 32-hour work week, too. A new green deal.

Having a Fox News host explain any any political system of governance, including socialism, communism or capitalism is like being taught calculus by Sean Hannity.

Kayleigh forgot to add "White" to her Christian nationalism description.

Fox News is left with only their usual boogeymen to scare their viewers since Donald Trump has pour gasoline over the entire country and as it's burning, calls it a hoax.

It is impossible for the US of A to become socialist and nobody in the Democratic party wants it to be. Much of what she described is a lie.

Fox News avoids explaining or discussing all the terrific policies coming from the left, such as: (via Google)

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Healthcare: Support for a universal, single-payer healthcare system (often referred to as "Medicare for All"). Workers' rights: Stronger labor unions, higher wages, easier union organizing, workplace democracy, and greater worker ownership of businesses. Housing: Expanded affordable housing, stronger tenant protections, rent stabilization in some areas, and increased public investment in housing. Education: Tuition-free public colleges and universities, student debt relief, and increased funding for public education. Climate: A large-scale transition to clean energy, often supporting policies similar to a Green New Deal, while creating jobs in renewable energy. Taxes and economic policy: Higher taxes on wealthy individuals and large corporations, expanded social programs, and reduced economic inequality. Criminal justice: Police reform, reducing incarceration, ending cash bail in many cases, and reforms to sentencing and prison policies. Immigration: A pathway to citizenship for many undocumented immigrants, protections for asylum seekers, and reforms to immigration enforcement. Voting and democracy: Expanded voting access, campaign finance reform, protections for voting rights, and changes to reduce the influence of money in politics.

It's worth noting that corporate socialism is alive and well in the United States. No one blinks at the corporate subsidies or bailouts. That socialism is just fine with Fox News. It's only the kind that looks after the people's welfare that's objectionable.