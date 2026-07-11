Gay Republican 'Shocked' By GOP Homophobia

Reid Rasner is an openly gay MAGA Republican candidate for Wyoming state representative. Rasner is suing his fellow MAGA Republicans because he is just shocked and appalled that they would be so openly homophobic.

Rasner is suing former Wyoming State Senator Austin “Kit” Jennings, who allegedly started spreading rumors that Rasner committed sexual crimes, such as pedophilia. Yet, I'm willing to bet that Jennings just adores Trump, whose name is all over the Epstein files, so it's probably not the pedophilia that's bothering him.

Rasner is also suing an unnamed man from Iowa for repeating the allegations after seeing them on social media. How much do you want to bet that he also has a large supply of Ivermectin at home, too?

The article says that Rasner lost a lot of support when his opponent talked about how Rasner married his "gay husband" in New York, although it's not clear that he lost support for being gay, being married, or getting married in New York.

On the other hand, I also find it difficult that Rasner was somehow unaware of MAGA's homophobia. What did he think when Trump ordered all references to gay people be erased from government sites and gay workers be terminated from federal jobs because of DEI? What did he think when his fellow MAGA morons were having meltdowns over rainbows at Target?

It wouldn't surprise me if Rasner were just being a Republican by playing the victim card in an effort to get a buck or two.