Gay Republican 'Shocked' By GOP Homophobia

Reid Rasner, an openly gay Republican candidate in Wyoming, is shocked - Shocked, I tell you!! - that his fellow MAGA morons are so openly homophobic.
Gay Republican 'Shocked' By GOP Homophobia
By Chris capper LiebenthalJuly 11, 2026

Reid Rasner is an openly gay MAGA Republican candidate for Wyoming state representative. Rasner is suing his fellow MAGA Republicans because he is just shocked and appalled that they would be so openly homophobic.

Rasner is suing former Wyoming State Senator Austin “Kit” Jennings, who allegedly started spreading rumors that Rasner committed sexual crimes, such as pedophilia. Yet, I'm willing to bet that Jennings just adores Trump, whose name is all over the Epstein files, so it's probably not the pedophilia that's bothering him.

Rasner is also suing an unnamed man from Iowa for repeating the allegations after seeing them on social media. How much do you want to bet that he also has a large supply of Ivermectin at home, too?

The article says that Rasner lost a lot of support when his opponent talked about how Rasner married his "gay husband" in New York, although it's not clear that he lost support for being gay, being married, or getting married in New York.

On the other hand, I also find it difficult that Rasner was somehow unaware of MAGA's homophobia. What did he think when Trump ordered all references to gay people be erased from government sites and gay workers be terminated from federal jobs because of DEI? What did he think when his fellow MAGA morons were having meltdowns over rainbows at Target?

It wouldn't surprise me if Rasner were just being a Republican by playing the victim card in an effort to get a buck or two.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon