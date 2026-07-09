Trump Dismisses New Oil Spike After New Iran Attack As ‘Very Little’

Sure, it’s “very little” if you're billionaire Trump and lining your pockets with White House grift galore.
By NewsHound EllenJuly 9, 2026

Donald Trump once again revealed how out of touch he is and how little he cares about those of us struggling to make ends meet in the Trump economy while he has enriched himself to the tune of $2 billion, just in 2025.

After President Deal Maker shredded his own ceasefire agreement with Iran, oil prices quickly spiked 6% to their highest level in weeks, according to USA Today. Gas prices also ticked up and are now 65 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. As USA Today also noted, gas prices are likely to likely to keep rising, as they lag changes in oil prices.

But billionaire Trump, the guy who promised to lower prices on Day One, thinks spending $10 or more every time you fill up your gas tank is no biggie.

“Anytime we hit them, it goes up a little bit. $2.00,” Trump shrugged. He claimed Brent crude is down to $69. In reality, it is up to $78.03 as I write this, thanks to President Peace Prize’s handling of his unnecessary war.

“It’s alright,” Trump added.

Trump dismisses a $2 increase in oil prices as "very little" and says, "it's alright"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-08T14:36:12.232Z

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