Trump Goon Subpoenas NYT Reporters Over Embarrassing Air Force One Story

Friday night, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, soothed Donald Trump’s ruffled feathers and petty, authoritarian ego by subpoenaing at least four New York Times reporters who had the audacity to embarrass President P***y Grabber.

The offense to Trump’s fragile fee-fees was a Times report exposing the inadequacy of his renovations to the Qatari “gift” Air Force One, the one that we, the taxpayers, are paying hundreds of millions to upgrade. Trump had claimed that he flew the old Air Force One out of Turkey last week “for old times' sake” and “so the new jet could leave early and make stops at U.S. military bases to show it off to the troops because the aircraft is ‘magnificent.’” The Times noted.

In reality, Trump flew the old plane for security reasons. “People briefed on the new plane’s capabilities, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues, said the new plane does not have all the features of the older plane,” The Times reported.

Although the article doesn’t come right out and say so, it seems pretty clear that President Deal Maker was so eager to fly around in his new luxurious “gift” that he rushed the renovations and didn’t have them finished properly. Sound familiar?

Trump can't handle a news outlet, or maybe anyone, that dares to embarrass him. So he tries to punish them. Apparently, Clayton – who is also a Democrat-supported candidate to become the next director of national intelligence – is on board with that attack on the First Amendment.

On Friday, Clayton’s office issued subpoenas to New York Times reporters, in some cases showing up at their homes. “The subpoenas contain few specifics, asking only that the journalists testify ‘in regard to an alleged violation of federal criminal law,’” The Times said.

The Times also noted that before its article about Air Force One, an FBI official asked that it be held for national security reasons but refused to explain the issue. The official also asked The Times to disclose its sources for the article, which the paper refused to do.

So now The Times will face the expense and hassle of defending itself for exposing one of Trump’s lies and telling Americans the truth.

“The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects,” David McCraw, described as “The Times’s top newsroom lawyer,” said in a statement. “This brazen act should be seen as nothing more than an attempt to prevent the public from knowing what is happening in their country by intimidating journalists from doing their jobs.”

There is one thing we can all do to fight back on this particular Trump attack on the U.S. Constitution: spread the news about what The Times reported about his Qatari "gift” and give the issue that triggers him, so the Streisand Effect.