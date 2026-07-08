Trump Mixes Up Zelenskyy, Putin, Japan, And Iran In One Meeting — Somehow

The Stable Genius was on a roll today, with his mental decline on full display while in Ankara, Turkey, for the NATO summit. We're way past the "imagine if Biden said this" point and straight into wondering how this man functions in society without a drooling bib.

President Big Brain somehow, some way, referred to the "Islamic Republic of Japan," repeatedly called Zelenskyy "President Putin," and railed against the "JCPOC." Words are HARD.

Trump's gaffes of the day, and we're sure there are more to come:

"A hundred, I told this story yesterday, we had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan," he said out loud. "They were shot at the aircraft."

"JCPOC, what a terrible, what a terrible deal," he said, referring to the JCPOA, Obama's 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the P5+1 (the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, and China).

"I call it the Obama nuclear waste deal, because what he did with that deal is he caused tremendous hardship in the Middle East," he continued. "It was a terrible, terrible thing."

Bravo, Donald. The 'Islamic Republic of Japan' is certainly a bold new direction for foreign policy. Now, when are Republicans going to do something about the demented clown whom they elevated to the highest seat in the land? Probably nothing. We have to do something about it by taking the House and Senate.

At this point, someone should just hand him a globe with the countries labeled in crayon.

Oh, look:

gramps is banged up (Rasit Aydogan/Anadolu via Getty) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-08T15:01:54.564Z

Trump's face droops while he struggles to stay awake at the NATO summit (Burak Kara/Getty) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-08T14:59:29.814Z