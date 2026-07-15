Trump Rolls Out $1 Gold Coin With His Own Face On It, Massie Has Thoughts

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unveiled a new $1 gold coin featuring Trump's stupid face, dressing it up as a tribute to America's 250th birthday.

One problem with that: federal law explicitly bars living presidents from appearing on U.S. coins, and the administration's workaround is a stretch — leaning on a "memorial coin" provision that wasn't exactly designed for a sitting President to put himself on money.

Still, here we are:

As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a… pic.twitter.com/PEMrsGqOEA — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 15, 2026

Unsurprisingly, GOP Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie clapped back, not buying the patriotism angle, remarking that between axing the penny and now this, "we've entered the end stages," and warning that the usual grifters would be along shortly to sell suckers "worthless knockoffs" of the thing.

"Congratulations, we’ve entered the end stages," Massie wrote on Xitter. "Eliminate the penny, plug the nickel, and make some commemorative gold coins nobody can afford."

"I feel sorry for the folks who will be sold worthless knockoffs of this by the usual grifters," he added.

Personally, I do not feel sorry for anyfuckingbody who ends up buying a worthless knockoff of this illegal coin. Go on, MAGA, spend your entire savings on this coin. Do it for your President! A Democrat who doesn't back taking down anything with Trump's name or image on it doesn't want our votes. This is the United States of America, not North Korea.