Trump Says He Trusts China And Russia Not To Help Iran - Somebody Forgot To Tell Hegseth

Fox's Peter Doocy asked Trump about Pete Hegseth's testimony earlier in the week that directly contradicted him on whether China and Russia are helping Iran.

Here's more on that from The Hill:

Hegseth acknowledged that Russia and China are aiding Iran during the war against the U.S. “There’s definitely adversary alignment. Attempts to do so, and there are many ways that we deter that, some of which are, and the depth and extent of it ought to remain classified, and it should,” Hegseth told Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.). “But there are ways in which both of those countries are, at different levels, enabling some of the things Iran is doing.” China is Iran’s most powerful oil buyer. Some Chinese companies have reportedly tried selling weapons to Iran. Russia, a close partner of Tehran, has hosted Iranian officials in Moscow. Russia has provided some targeting data to Iran during the war with the U.S. CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed during a March Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on “Worldwide Threats” that Iran was seeking intelligence assistance from Russia, China and other U.S. rivals.

I guess Trump also forgot all about his recent accusations that China somehow interfered in the 2020 election, because he says he trusts them now.