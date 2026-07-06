USA FIFA Scandal: Trump Tells On Himself Again

Once again, Donald Trump tells on himself. The U.S. President claims the USA-Belgium match might be "rigged" if the USA team loses this evening.

Aaron Rupar reported on Trump's comments about the USA-Belgium match:

"If they beat us, they can be really proud. The other way, if they beat us, we'll say -- I say it was rigged, just like the election was rigged in 2020, but I won't get into that."

Trump Called FIFA, USA Player Suspension Goes Away

According to Rupar, Trump admitted this morning he "asked FIFA to overturn the suspension of Folarin Balogun."

Yahoo Sports reported that Folarin Balogun, a player on the 2025 USA FIFA World Cup team, received a controversial red card penalty during the team's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Balogun was suspended, and he wasn't supposed to set foot on the pitch for the USA-Belgium match this evening.

FIFA appeared to cave on its red card decision after Trump called. Who could have guessed that the organization that gave Trump the FIFA Peace Prize would make a shady decision?