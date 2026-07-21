Video Shared By Trump's Own WH Appears To Expose One Of His Most Infamous Lies

Trump's own White House X account just appeared to unwittingly expose the president's lies about his height.
Video Shared By Trump's Own WH Appears To Expose One Of His Most Infamous Lies
Credit: Image via screen capture
By Andrea ThompsonJuly 21, 2026

Donald Trump's own White House X account appears to have unwittingly exposed one of the President's most infamous and egotistical lies when it posted a video of Trump alongside Spain's star soccer player.

Trump, whose vanity, self-absorption, and exceedingly fragile ego remain truly unmatched, has long touted himself as a virile 240-ish-pound, 6-foot-3, strapping specimen of a man. Despite the majority of the world having at least one functioning eyeball and the common sense the Good Lord granted a goose, those stats have conveniently been corroborated by Donald's personal White House physician, with 6'3" listed as his official height.

However, his own White House social media account appeared to unequivocally prove that the math simply is not mathing.

Trump made a dramatic appearance at the World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend. (Where he was relentlessly booed, for what's it's worth.) Spain ultimately triumphed over Argentina, leading the US President to insert himself directly in the middle of all the festivities to shake hands with Spain's "key figure" player, Rodrigo Hernández Cascante – known as Rodri. But the effort to keep the attention firmly planted on himself seems to have backfired on Donald.

Rodri, a career athlete whose body is regularly put through rigorous scrutiny, is officially listed as 6-foot-3, the very same height that Donald Trump has long claimed to be. In the video posted to X by the White House's official "Rapid Response 47" account, it is painfully clear that the US President simply does not stack up in the height department, compared to the Spanish soccer star. No matter which way you try to look at it, the fact of the matter is, Trump is clearly several inches shorter.

This is far from the first time Trump has been caught up in this particular lie, even though he's been making this claim regarding his height since 1999, even going so far as to claim that he "photographs short" when he's been called out on it.

It seems someone could do him the courtesy of explaining that lying about his height won't make any other part of him... Bigger.

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