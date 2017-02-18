Trump Offers Cabinet Interview Access To Club Members-AUDIO

By Frances Langum
This post appears in Draining The Swamp, part of our ongoing series Broken Promises, a project to track the campaign promises of Donald Trump and if they hold true.

Politico got their hands on some juicy, and damning, audio of Donald Trump, "last November at a cocktail and dinner reception celebrating longtime members of his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club."

Deep into the process of meeting potential Cabinet nominees, the president-elect invited partygoers to stop by the next day to join the excitement.

“We’re doing a lot of interviews tomorrow — generals, dictators, we have everything,” Trump told the crowd, according to an audio tape of his closed-press remarks obtained by POLITICO from a source in the room. “You may wanna come around. It’ll be fun. We’re really working tomorrow. We have meetings every 15, 20 minutes with different people that will form our government."

"We’re going to be interviewing everybody — Treasury, we’re going to be interviewing Secretary of State,” he continued. “We have everybody coming in — if you want to come around, it’s going to be unbelievable….so you might want to come along.”

Drain the swamp, Donald?


