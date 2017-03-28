Sessions Takes Aim At Sanctuary Cities

By Karoli Kuns
During the daily White House press briefing Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions stopped by to warn sanctuary cities the federal government was going to punish them for their failure to cooperate with the crackdown on brown and black people.

LA Times:

Sessions warned, "Fundamentally, we intend to use all the lawful authority we have to make sure that our state and local officials, who are so important to law enforcement, are in sync with the federal government."

He also warned states and cities who are currently considering declaring themselves "sanctuary states" -- California and Maryland, specifically.

"That would be such a mistake," Sessions warned, with just a hint of menace in his tone.

He then pointed to high profile cases where an immigrant committed a violent crime against someone, a situation that happens less frequently than other crimes.

"Countless Americans would be alive today and countless loved ones would not be grieving today if these policies of sanctuary cities were ended," Sessions claimed.

It's not the sanctuary cities. It's bad people, most of whom are citizens here in this country. But they needed a distraction, something to shore up the base. So they dragged out the racism instead.


