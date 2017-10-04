Alabama Governor Robert Bentley Resigns Before He's Impeached

By Karoli Kuns
31 min ago by Karoli Kuns
up

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley will resign today, and Lieutenant Governor Kay Ivey will take the oath of office at 6:45 PM Eastern Daylight Time today.

Bentley's impeachment hearing was set to take place this afternoon, but a flurry of negotiations seem to have stalled the process to give him an out to lesser charges.

AL.com:

Lawyers for Gov. Robert Bentley spent much of the day negotiating with prosecutors, and sources said the governor will step down this afternoon.

The governor was scheduled to meet with his staff before any announcement is made. According to the Associated Press, a person who has spoken to Bentley says the governor is in good spirits over the decision to step down.

Prosecutors with the Alabama Attorney General's office filed documents in Montgomery County Circuit Court, but the clerk would not immediately release them.

As usual, it's not the crime, it's the coverup. Bentley reportedly abused his power to hide his "inappropriate relationship" with aide Rebekah Caldwell Mason, using threats and other intimidation tactics to keep the news from going public.

Update: By the way, if you were wondering, this is what Rebekah Mason is like:

Update 2: He's been booked.


Comments

